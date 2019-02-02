Feb. 22nd Application Deadline Set for County Court Judge Vacancy, 11th Judicial District

Lincoln, Neb. — A public hearing for candidates who want to be considered for a County Judge vacancy in the 11th Judicial District will be held at the Lincoln County Courthouse, Courtroom #1, at 9:30 a.m., CT on Friday, March 15, 2019.

The 11th Judicial District encompasses 17 counties in central, west-central & southwest Nebraska (Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties).

Courtesy/Nebraska Judicial Branch Click Here

The Judicial Nominating Commission will receive information and testimony on the qualifications of candidates for the vacancy as a result of the appointment of Judge Michael Piccolo to the district court bench in December.

Those wanting to apply for the position can obtain a Judicial Vacancy Application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site. Completed applications may be submitted electronically or by hard copy and must be returned no later than 4:00 p.m. (CT), Friday, February 22, 2019.

Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site: https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorney-services-division/judicial-vacancy/application.

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730. For persons with hearing impairments, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.