Federal education officials question Nebraska’s plan

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Education is questioning Nebraska’s system for gauging school performance and whether it’ll comply with the new federal education law.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska submitted plans in September under the federal education law called the Every Student Succeeds Act.

The state’s plan is based on its new accountability system that classifies schools in four categories.

The Department of Education has questioned how the state will meet annual reporting requirements under the new education law since it hasn’t classified schools since 2015. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt says changes to testing and how it’s measured makes it difficult to reclassify annually.

Nebraska has until Jan. 5 to respond to the Department of Education. But Blomstedt expects the state will ask for an extension.