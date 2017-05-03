class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233422 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Federal Reserve leaves key policy rate unchanged

BY Associated Press | May 3, 2017
WASHINGTON  —  The Federal Reserve is leaving interest rates unchanged, while signaling that it expects a resilient U.S. economy and solid job market to justify further rate hikes later this year.
The Fed’s pause comes after it modestly raised its benchmark short-term rate in December and March. Most economists expect it to do so again when it next meets in mid-June.

The statement the Fed issued after its latest policy meeting notes that the economy slowed during the January-March quarter but says it expects that slowdown to be “transitory.”

Nearly eight years after the Great Recession ended, unemployment is at a low 4.5 percent. Key sectors of the economy appear sturdy. Still, consumer spending and factory output have slowed, and inflation remains below the Fed’s target rate.

