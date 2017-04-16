Feds announce Grand Island Post Office to move from downtown

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ The U.S. Postal Service has announced that Grand Island’s main post office will relocate from downtown to a building on the western edge of town.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the announcement was made Friday. The new office will be on Old Potash Highway.

The Postal Service says the move is being made to save money. The postal service is currently leasing the downtown post office space. The new office will be in a building already owned by the Postal Service.

The postal service will continue to operate out of the current downtown location until the new facility is open sometime before June 1, 2018.