Feds say Nebraska man owes more than $301K in back taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have indicted a northeast Nebraska man for not paying nearly $302,000 in income taxes.

U.S. District Court records say 62-year-old Daniel Kinnison, is charged with tax evasion. A phone listed for him in Verdigre rang busy during several calls Thursday. His attorney didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

Indictment documents say Kinnison didn’t pay a large part of the income taxes due for 2002 through 2005. The documents say he directed his income from two companies into a relative’s business and bank accounts as a way to conceal that income. The documents also say Kinnison lied to IRS agents on Feb. 23, 2016, when he told them he had no employment income from 2009 to that date.

His next court date is Dec. 11.