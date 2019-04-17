class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379317 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
FEMA Is Hiring Disaster Recovery Workers in Nebraska | KRVN Radio

FEMA Is Hiring Disaster Recovery Workers in Nebraska

BY Nebraska Emergency Management Agency & Federal Emergency Management Agency | April 17, 2019
Home News Regional News
FEMA Is Hiring Disaster Recovery Workers in Nebraska
Courtesy/ Department of Homeland Security. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an immediate need to fill temporary positions in Broken Bow, Grand Island, Lincoln, Norfolk, Omaha and West Platte to assist with disaster recovery.

FEMA is looking for qualified candidates for a variety of emergency management functions. Currently, posted positions include Public Assistance Program delivery managers, site inspection specialists, emergency management specialists and External Affairs specialists. More positions will be available soon.

The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, for a maximum 365-day appointment, based on the needs of the disaster.

To see posted positions, go online to USAJOBS.gov and type “FEMA local Hire” in the search box and “Nebraska” in the location box. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay, benefits and application deadline.

For more information on Nebraska disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments