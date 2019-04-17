FEMA Is Hiring Disaster Recovery Workers in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an immediate need to fill temporary positions in Broken Bow, Grand Island, Lincoln, Norfolk, Omaha and West Platte to assist with disaster recovery.

FEMA is looking for qualified candidates for a variety of emergency management functions. Currently, posted positions include Public Assistance Program delivery managers, site inspection specialists, emergency management specialists and External Affairs specialists. More positions will be available soon.

The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, for a maximum 365-day appointment, based on the needs of the disaster.

To see posted positions, go online to USAJOBS.gov and type “FEMA local Hire” in the search box and “Nebraska” in the location box. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay, benefits and application deadline.

For more information on Nebraska disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420.