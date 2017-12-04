class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275884 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Fewer than third of Nebraska juniors met ACT benchmarks | KRVN Radio

Fewer than third of Nebraska juniors met ACT benchmarks

BY Associated Press | December 4, 2017
Home News Regional News
Fewer than third of Nebraska juniors met ACT benchmarks

LINCOLN, Neb. – Newly released test scores indicate the majority of last year’s Nebraska 11th-graders would struggle to get good grades their first year in college.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that’s based on ACT exam scores released Friday.

The report says fewer than a third of the 22,300 students who took the exam during state testing in the spring met ACT benchmarks designed to predict success in typical college freshman math, science and English courses.

The score release marks the first time state officials, parents and
policymakers have a nationally recognized gauge of how well-prepared all Nebraska 11th-graders are for college success.

Last year was the first that every high school junior in Nebraska public schools was required to take the ACT.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments