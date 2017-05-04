FFA Food Packing Event Sends Food To Philippines

ELM CREEK – 20,000 packages of food were put together and sent to the Philippines on Wednesday thanks to the efforts of four FFA chapters.

Elm Creek, Kearney, Amherst and SEM chapters worked to put together meals for needy people around the world. SEM FFA Advisor Janice Wolfinger said it was great to see the kids work together.

“I think it is really exciting to see these local chapters coming together,” Wolfinger says, “a lot of times we bring the kids together to compete against each other. It’s nice to come together and do a community service activity. As teachers our schedules are limited, anytime we can get together and pull something off as big as this project, it’s just outstanding!”

Mackenzie Beattie is a student from SEM. She said she enjoyed working with the other chapters.

“It’s so cool seeing all four chapters coming together,” Beattie said, “working at something that is going to impact the whole world.”

Kearney student Hal Moomey echoed Beattie’s statement saying he was impressed with how the chapters could impact people locally and beyond just the community.

Macy Whipple is the advisor in Kearney. She said she has seen this event before.

“They did this at the Washington Leadership Conference,” Whipple said. “So it started at a national level and has trickled down to the local communities.”

Whipple and Wolfinger joined with Amherst advisor Katie Hothem and Elm Creek advisor Lauren Ibach in thanking all of the sponsors for making the event possible. The sponsors along with the chapters paid for the food stuffs and did the work. A company called “Numana” gave instruction and sold the food for the event.

