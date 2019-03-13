Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Issues Voluntary Recall of Nearly 900,000 Vehicles in the United States

WASHINGTON (March 13, 2019) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has agreed to voluntarily recall 862,520 vehicles in the United States. This recall is the result of in-use emissions investigations conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and in-use testing conducted by FCA as required by EPA regulations.

“EPA welcomes the action by Fiat Chrysler to voluntarily recall its vehicles that do not meet U.S. emissions standards,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “We will provide assistance to consumers navigating the recall and continue to ensure that auto manufacturers abide by our nation’s laws designed to protect human health and the environment.”

EPA will continue to investigate other FCA vehicles which are potentially non-compliant and may become the subject of future recalls.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive notification from FCA when parts are available for them to bring their vehicle in to be repaired. In the meantime, owners can continue to drive their vehicles.

Due to the large number of vehicles involved and the need to supply replacement components – specifically to the vehicle’s catalytic converter – this recall will be implemented in phases during the 2019 calendar year beginning with the oldest vehicles first.

Owners of affected vehicles need to wait until they receive notification from FCA prior to scheduling an appointment at the dealership. Below is the scheduled for each phase of the recall by model year:

MY 2011 – Q1 2019

MY 2012 – Q2 2019

MY 2013/2014 – Q3 2019

MY 2015/2016 – Q4 2019

Vehicles affected are as follows:

MY 2011-2016 Dodge Journey (JC FWD)

MY 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 / Dodge Avenger (JS FWD)

MY 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber (PM FWD CVT)

MY 2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriot (MK FWD CVT)

For more information regarding the recall, please visit: www.epa.gov/recall/fiat- chrysler-automobiles- voluntary-recall