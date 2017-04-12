Fight The Flames Music Fest To Benefit Lake Mac Fire Victims set for Saturday

OGALLALA – In light of the recent fire damage that destroyed many homes and buildings at Lake McConaughy, several bands have come together to perform at the Fight the Flames Music Festival on Saturday, April 15. Heading up the cause is Darin and Brian Husmann from Buck’d Off and Justin Kane from Victory Underground.



Kane reached out to several bands that have played in the area, and each band has generously offered their services for the fundraiser. Darin Husman talked to several members of the community to help get things in motion for the event. There will be an admission charge, with 100% of the proceeds going to the fire victims.

Activities will start at 10 a.m. with a welcome ceremony. The music will begin and last all day. As will as food and an inflatable bounce house.

To help the families, you can send a check payable to Lake Mac Fire Fund, mailed to the Ogallala/Keith County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 628, Ogallala NE 69153. All proceeds will go directly to the fire victims.

For more information, contact the Chamber office at 308/284-4066.

To hear Justin Kane’s interview, click here.