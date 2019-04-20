Final beam placed at STEM construction April 23

KEARNEY, Nebraska, April 19, 2019 – The construction team and university community will pause briefly on April 23 to note a milestone at the STEM building under construction at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

A ceremonial “beam signing” will be observed at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, led by Hausmann Construction. Before the last beam is hoisted to the highest part of the structure, construction workers and members from the campus community will autograph it as a time capsule of sorts for future generations.

This time-honored Topping Out Ceremony is a construction tradition that signifies the continued health and well-being of the construction workers on-site and future occupants of the building.

The public is welcome to observe the event. Parking is advised for Lot 27, southeast of the construction site, with the crane hoisting the beam at the building’s southeast corner.

The 90,000-square-foot building designed for science, technology, engineering and math education is on UNK’s west campus between West Center and Ockinga Hall.

The project is led by general contractor Hausmann Construction of Lincoln and is anticipated to be open in spring 2020. It replaces the 1955 Otto Olsen building.