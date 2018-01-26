Final bills introduced for 2018 legislative session

LINCOLN– The final day for senators to introduce new bills for the current legislative session was Thursday, Jan. 18. Here are some of the notable bills introduced throughout the week.

Several bills were related to public education:

LB998, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, would create the Collaborative School Behavioral and Mental Health Program to identify and support students with behavioral and mental health needs.

LB1001, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would review the financing of public schools.

LB1094, introduced by Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, would provide students with financial literacy and entrepreneurship learning opportunities.

Some bills were related to public health and safety:

LR281CA, sponsored by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, proposes a constitutional amendment stating that affordable health care is a right and expanding eligibility under the Medical Assistance Program.

LB988, introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, would amend the standards of consent with respect to sexual assault.

LB985, introduced by Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, would provide state funding of prenatal care under the Medical Assistance Program.

A few bills were related to agriculture:

LB1133, introduced by Sen. Justin T. Wayne of Omaha, would adopt the Industrial Hemp Act, provide an exemption under the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and eliminate a provision relating to industrial hemp research.

LB1022, introduced by Sen. Paul Schumacher of Columbus, would adopt the Irrigation Tax Act and change the valuation of agricultural land for property tax purposes, which would charge one cent for every 10 gallons of water pumped from a covered well.

Some bills were related to law enforcement:

LB1010, introduced by Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, would change procedures for determining competency to stand trial in counties containing a city of more than 100,000 but less than 300,000 people.

LB1027, introduced by Sen. Justin T. Wayne of Omaha, would provide for restoration of voting rights upon completion of a felony sentence or probation for a felony.

LB1082, introduced by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, would require jails, law enforcement agencies and the Nebraska State Patrol to provide public notice before entering into agreements to enforce federal immigration law.

Other bills include:

LB992, introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, would provide release from a residential lease for a victim of domestic violence and eviction of a perpetrator of domestic violence.

LB1032, introduced by Sen. John Murante of Gretna, would provide for a statewide presidential primary election.

LB1041, introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, would require specific training on sexual abuse for foster care licensees.

LB1071, introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, would adopt the Infrastructure Improvement and Replacement Assistance Act, amending the allocation of taxes used for infrastructure.