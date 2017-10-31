Finalists chosen for Big Idea Kearney; Pitches Wednesday

KEARNEY – Many of central Nebraska’s youngest, brightest and most motivated entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas as finalists in the Big Idea Kearney competition.

The event, spearheaded by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s College of Business and Technology, begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at The World Theatre in downtown Kearney. It is free and open to the public.

Contestants in Big Idea Kearney submitted entries earlier this month pitching their business ideas. The purpose of the contest is to support a culture of entrepreneurship and provide contestants with feedback from other entrepreneurs and community leaders.

In its seventh year, Big Idea Kearney includes four categories: middle school, high school, community and UNK / college. It is sponsored by the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, Invest Nebraska Corp., University of Nebraska 4-H Extension, NUtech Ventures and Nebraska Enterprise Fund.

BIG IDEA KEARNEY FINALISTS

Community Division

Benjamin Carlson, Kearney – DotAuth

Jaime Eschliman, Kearney – TUNE TEACHERS Online Music School for Adults

Patrick Hargon, Kearney – Third Story Window, nonprofit media company, podcasts, other forms of electronic storytelling

Mark Richardson, Kearney – Veteran Community Center

Caleb Wood, Kearney – The Duo

UNK / College Division

Skyler Bokoskie, North Platte – Easy Parking

McKenzie Cuba, Silver Creek – Digito-Deco

Nate Immel, Hastings – Clip N Bag

Savannah Lyon, Kearney – FosterOrg

Megan Ockinga, Red Cloud – Who’s Hungry

Elizabeth Ptacnik, Litchfield – Sleep Easy Bumper

Daniel Zavadil, Omaha – Toy Tent

Middle School Division

Lane Alexander, Kearney – L’s Pet Care

Keslea Christ, Kearney – Slime Time

Clayton Hickman, Kearney – Wooden Wagon Woodworking

High School Division

Palmer Evan, Kearney – AgriDrone

Tiffany Huang, New Jersey – Shoe Shield

Nicolas Jaramillo, Lexington – Real Estate Drone

Garrett Nuss, Sutton – Pivot Stuffer

McLean Witte, Hastings – Online Global