Find out what it’s like to be a power lineworker at Nebraska State Fair

Grand Island, Neb. – Have you ever wondered what it is like to be a power lineworker? Fairgoers can find out this year during the Nebraska State Fair Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island.

The Nebraska Power Association (NPA) invites the public to experience what lineworkers do and other aspects of public power by stopping by its Public Power booth at the Nebraska State Fair. In addition topics that may be of interest to fairgoers include renewable energy, energy conservation, electricity safety and what makes getting power from a community-controlled electric utility truly unique in Nebraska.

So what’s it like to be a power lineworker? The Edgerton Explorit Center is back as a booth partner and has developed a new virtual reality activity designed to educate fairgoers on what it’s like to be working up high as lineman or a wind turbine technician. In addition, hands-on energy will be facilitated by the Edgerton staff. Young fairgoers can participate in the “Little Lineworkers Rodeo” and all those who visit the booth can engage in the Nebraska 811 “Do You Know the Color Code?” activity.

The popular “hot line show” or safety demonstration trailer will be in operation to provide a first-hand illustration of the dangers of live high-voltage electricity. The demonstration, operated by various line crews from public power utilities across the state, shows the dangers of 7,500 volts of electricity and educates the public on how to react in an electrical emergency.

In addition to the many booth activities, lineworkers will display their skills during the Nebraska Lineworkers Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 26. Lineworkers often work in severe weather, climbing utility poles, carrying heavy equipment and working around energized wires. The rodeo is their opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skill while putting on an exciting display for the public. The opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony at the fair’s Motor Sports Track. Competition will be 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more details, visit nelinerodeo.com. You don’t want to miss this event!

Over the past several years, the booth has highlighted how public power had been a great benefit to Nebraska. This year’s theme of “Let’s Talk Public Power” will emphasize the industry’s dedication to providing exceptional service, highly reliable energy at affordable, cost-of-service rates to the customers they serve. Hands-on activities and educational displays will demonstrate the value of getting electricity from a locally-operated utility.

For more information regarding booth activities, please visit the NPA fair booth website at nepower.org/statefair.