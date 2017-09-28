Fire Consumes Roughly 400 Hay Bales Near Deshler

DESHLER, Neb. – A hay bale fire that began early Tuesday morning southwest of Deshler, turned into an all day battle with the blazes.

Deshler Fire Deparment was called to Road 5300 & Road K around 6:30 a.m. to a report that roughly 400 square hay bales were on fire. According to Hebron Fire Chief, BJ Linton, his department and Ruskin Fire Departments joined the efforts and the three crews fought the flames until 11:30 a.m., before Hebron and Ruskin were released.

An excavator was brought on scene to bury the smoldering remains of the bales. Deshler Fire remained on scene until roughly 4:30 p.m. before the fire was deemed completely extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is suspected that lightning was the cause.