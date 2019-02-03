Fire destroys barn between Cozad & Lexington

Cozad, Neb. Cozad, Neb. — Cozad Fire & Rescue, with assistance from Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a barn fire around 1:00 p.m. CT Saturday that grew out of a controlled burn of some brush and trees. The fire occurred on rural property about 7 & 1/2 miles northwest of Lexington, north of Roads 428 & 763.

Cozad Fire Chief Dan Niles says the barn was destroyed but firefighters kept the fire away from other buildings. Niles says the owners were conducting a controlled burn of some grass in an area where there were a couple of piles of tree debris within 300 feet of an old barn and an ember apparently got on top of the roof. He says by the time the owner called the fire department and firefighters arrived on the scene, the barn was “fully engulfed.”

Niles says Cozad firefighters did “mop-up” of the scene and summoned Dawson Public Power District crews to de-energize some power lines that were down on the ground. Cozad firefighters also protected other buildings nearby from catching fire.

Fire Chief Niles says there were no injuries to any firefighters and there were no animals at the scene. Niles says the barn had been used for a number of years for storage, but didn’t contain anything very valuable. Niles was grateful firefighters were able to save a storage building east of the barn which contained some very expensive equipment — a couple of corn heads and a bean head.

Cozad Fire & Rescue brought out their two primary pumpers, their “tender” truck and a grass rig. Cozad asked Lexington Volunteer Fire Department to bring out extra water and their grass rig equipment.

Cozad Fire & Rescue had 15 firefighters at the scene and Lexington provided 8. Firefighters spent several hours at the scene putting out hot spots and doing mop-up work. A dollar amount of damage wasn’t immediately available.