Fire destroys building at central Nebraska vineyard | KRVN Radio

Fire destroys building at central Nebraska vineyard

BY Associated Press | July 6, 2018
Courtesy/Cedar Hills Vineyard & Gardens - Facebook

RAVENNA, Neb. (AP) _ An early morning fire has destroyed a building at a central Nebraska vineyard.

The Kearney Hub reports that fire crews responded to the Cedar Hills Vineyard near Ravenna at 5:40 a.m. Thursday. Ravenna Fire Chief DeWayne Thomsen says the building was “completely burned up” when crews arrived.

Thomsen says he believes the structure was a utility shed where the owners Clay and Heidi Schutz produce their wine.

The Schutzes said in a Facebook post that their winery/production building and guest house were affected by the fire. They say the tasting room was not harmed.

Thomsen says the Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s cause.

