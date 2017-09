Volunteer firefighters responded to a combine fire near Eddyville shortly before noon on Friday. An officer with the Eddyville Fire Department said it was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival at the scene. A farmer was driving it down the road at the time when he noticed the fire and grabbed an extinguisher. Sumner, Miller, Oconto and Cumro provided mutual aide. The late model combine was a total loss and a cause was not available.