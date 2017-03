ORLEANS – An early morning fire engulfed and consumed the contents of the mostly-empty building that was the Orleans school.

A Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy spotted fire coming from the building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. By the time fire crews arrived the building was fully engulfed.

No injuries were report and a cost estimate or a cause have yet to be determined. Fire fighters from Orleans, Alma and Stamford helped to fight the flames.