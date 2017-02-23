Fire Destroys Shop Building Near Cozad

COZAD – Sparks from a fireplace caused a shop building south of Cozad to be engulfed by flames Wednesday night.

Cozad Fire Chief Dan Niles said that the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 8:46 Wednesday evening at a shop building owned by Brian Scroggin. Niles said the building was fully engulfed when fire fighters got to the scene.

“Shop fires are always difficult,” Niles said, “there is usually a lot of fuel to keep them going. A couple of propane tanks blew before we got there. By the time were were set up the building was down.”

Niles said Gothenburg and Eustis fire departments aided with the fire at 75865 Road 417. He said that a local farmer also opened up his well to allow the tankers to fill with water.

The Nebraska Fire Marshall’s Office was there to investigate that evening. Niles said that the building and it’s contents were a total loss. No one was injured.