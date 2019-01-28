Fire displaces residents of four-plex

Lexington, Neb. — At least 6 people are trying to find temporary living quarters following a fire that occurred Monday in an apartment 4 & 1/2 miles north of Lexington on Highway 21.

Lexington Volunteer Firefighters were called to apartment 76037 at approximately 9:00 a.m. CT where they battled a fire under bitterly cold, windy conditions that caused damage to a kitchen and the attic of the four-plex.

One of the firefighters said the kitchen received significant fire damage, but he did not speculate on the extent of the damage.

Two people who occupied the fire-damaged apartment were able to escape without any injuries.

The four-plex also sustained substantial smoke damage.

A person who lives in the apartment unit south of the one that burned said she was not home at the time of the fire, but upon being notified of the fire, returned to her apartment to see if there was anything she could do. She was told that she was not allowed to enter her apartment.

The State Fire Marshal will investigate to determine what caused the fire.