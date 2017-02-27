Fire in Chapman Claims Home of Mother and Son

CHAPMAN, Neb. – Just after 5:55 a.m. Monday, the Chapman Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to Seventh and Cady Street in Chapman to report of a house fire. Crews arrived to heavy smoke with flames erupting out of the north end of the home.

Chapman Fire Chief Francis McCulla, said his department began to douse the flames, but the fire escalated quickly.

Grand Island Rural Fire Department and Central City Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene for roughly an hour before flames were extinguished.

The occupants of the house, a mother and her son, have been displaced but are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The fire has been credited to an electrical shortage in an extension cord plugged into an outlet, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.

The house is considered a total loss.