Wildfire destroyed homes near Lake McConaughy | KRVN Radio

Wildfire destroyed homes near Lake McConaughy

BY KRVN News/Nebraska State Patrol | March 20, 2017
Photo from KNEB coutesy Kim Sizer 03-19-17

10:30 a.m.

LEMOYNE, Neb.  — A fire chief says a wildfire has destroyed at least eight homes and several other buildings near Lake McConaughy.

Keystone Lemoyne Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Ralph Moul  said Monday that the blaze had been contained, but fire crews are still watching hot spots. Moul says residents had evacuated as flames raced their way, but several firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

He says more than 100 firefighters from a couple dozen  departments responded to calls late Sunday morning. An overnight fire had rekindled as stiff winds whipped up embers near the northeast corner of the lake. He estimated that Sunday’s blaze blackened at least 500 acres.

The chief investigators suspect the original fire Saturday was caused by overheated wheel bearings on a vehicle.

9:00 a.m.

The latest word from the Nebraska State Patrol  on a grass fire north of  Lake McConaughy is that the fire is under control, but is not out. Those evacuated from their homes will be able to return in a few days.  Some homes were destroyed in the fire according to Lemoyne Command Fire & Rescue.  About 500 acres burned. The  State Patrol evacuated a small number of homes on the north side of Lake McConaughy Sunday.  A multitude of fire departments were called to respond to the fire after it rekindled around midday Sunday in Keith County. It was originally reported around 11 p.m. Saturday. Authorities were asking people to stay away from Lake McConaughy on Sunday so fire crews could reach the area..

 

 

