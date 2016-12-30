class="single single-post postid-205391 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
(AUDIO) Fire results from accident near Cozad, no injuries

BY Dave Schroeder | December 30, 2016
RRN/ This vehicle struck the rear of a semi causing it to swerve and enter the ditch. Both occupants of the car escaped safely before a fire consumed it and were uninjured.
RRN/ Cozad Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene of an accident Friday afternoon December 30, 2016 west of Cozad along Interstate 80. Both occupants of the car escaped safely and were uninjured.
A two-vehicle accident around 2:00pm Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 west of Cozad resulted in some tense moments. Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Amanda Hunt says it occurred in the westbound lanes as a small car appeared to have struck the rear of a semi, causing the car to swerve and enter the ditch where it caught fire. Trooper Hunt says “miraculously nobody was injured. Both occupants of the vehicle got out in time for it to go up in flames”.

The fire extended into a nearby grassland. Trooper Hunt says fatigue may have been a factor in the accident. The car was totally destroyed by the fire. Cozad Fire and Rescue and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Hear interview with Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Amanda Hunt by clicking link below.

Podcast-ClickToListen-Graphic

RRN/ Cozad Fire & Recuse contained a grass fire that resulted from a traffic accident Friday afternoon December 30, 2016. The City of Cozad is in the background.
RRN/ Traffic was maintained in one of the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 Friday afternoon December 30, 2016 a couple miles west of Cozad as public safety workers handled an accident and fire. There were no injuries.
© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
