(AUDIO) Fire results from accident near Cozad, no injuries

A two-vehicle accident around 2:00pm Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 west of Cozad resulted in some tense moments. Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Amanda Hunt says it occurred in the westbound lanes as a small car appeared to have struck the rear of a semi, causing the car to swerve and enter the ditch where it caught fire. Trooper Hunt says “miraculously nobody was injured. Both occupants of the vehicle got out in time for it to go up in flames”.

The fire extended into a nearby grassland. Trooper Hunt says fatigue may have been a factor in the accident. The car was totally destroyed by the fire. Cozad Fire and Rescue and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

