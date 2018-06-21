Firearm call in Dawson County leads to death investigation

A joint task force of law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident Monday evening that ended in a death. In a joint news release from Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Attorney’s Office, law enforcement were called shortly before 6:00pm to an area of Highway 30 near Overton on a report of a man allegedly threatening another person with a firearm.

Deputies from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the area. A male suspect matching the reported description was located east of Overton and led responding law enforcement on a brief low speed pursuit. He ultimately took his own life before law enforcement could initiate contact.

The deceased man has been identified as 61 year old Joseph D. Bauer. He was living in his vehicle and considered homeless. This case was referred to S.C.A.L.E.S. (South Central Area Law Enforcement Services). Investigators from the Lexington Police Department, Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were assigned and responded to the area to conduct the investigation and it will be referred to the Dawson County Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury review per state statute.