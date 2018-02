LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say one firefighter was hospitalized after a fire at the historic Terminal Building in downtown Lincoln.

The blaze was reported about 5:45 a.m. Monday. Scorching was clearly visible around an eighth-floor window after the flames were extinguished. Street traffic has been affected in the area.

The building contains commercial space and offices. It was built in 1916 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The fire cause is being investigated.