Estimated 8,000 acres burn in central Nebraska grass fires

Firefighters from several departments have knocked down grass and brush fires in central & north-central Nebraska. Winds gusting up to 40 mph at times on Wednesday pushed the flames.

Comstock and Sargent firefighters fought a pasture fire northeast of Sargent and the Callaway department put out a grass fire near a home. There were seven volunteer fire departments from five counties that helped fight the fire.

Alma Beland in Taylor is the Region 26 Emergency Manager. Beland says the first fire was in Loup County approximately 6 miles northeast of Taylor and started from a burned tree pile that rekindled in the wind. It was estimated that 2,000 acres burned as well as 600 hay bales. Volunteer fire departments from five counties helped fight the fire including Taylor, Sargent, Burwell, Ericson, Brewster, Anselmo, and South Pine.

Beland says, “they have put out the fires around sundown yesterday (Wednesday) both of the fires…of course there were some who stayed on standby….mopping up and watching that….but they have contained those fires.” Beland says there were no injuries reported in either fire.

The second fire started in southern Valley County southeast of Highway 22 and Highway 70 intersection and jumped roads and traveled into Sherman County.

Firefighters from 13 departments were sent to help. Volunteer departments from Ord, Arcadia, Loup City, Comstock, North Loup, Scotia, Ashton, Litchfield, Mason City, Ansley, Burwell, Elba, and St. Paul along with one plane that dumped water and foam on the fire. Beland says Gary Wells of Wells Flying Service in Scotia took an aerial tour of the burn pattern and estimated the area is 6 to 7 miles long, encompassing approximately 6,000 acres. There have been no reports of structure damage.

There were a couple of CodeRed alert calls that were sent out from Region 26 on Wednesday to evacuate the northern side of the Sherman Reservoir for safety purposes. A shelter was set up at the Loup City Community Building. Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.