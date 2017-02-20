Firefighters deal with Buffalo County hay bale fire

The Kearney Fire Department was assisted by other fire crews Sunday night in fighting a sizeable hay bale fire near 130th & Keystone. News partner NTV News says Kearney Fire Department was called around 7:30 p.m. and found 50 to 60 bales of hay on fire. Fire crews were apparently able to save some of the hay. South winds up to 25 mph made the conditions a little more difficult. Firefighters planned to stay at the scene until at least midnight, when the winds were expected to die down some. The Kearney Fire Department was assisted by fire crews from Gibbon and Pleasanton. No injuries were reported.