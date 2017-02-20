Firefighters deal with Buffalo County hay bale fire

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216879 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News/NTV News | February 20, 2017
Photo courtesy NTV News

The Kearney Fire Department  was assisted by other fire crews Sunday night in fighting a sizeable hay bale fire near 130th & Keystone. News partner NTV News says Kearney Fire Department was called around 7:30 p.m. and found 50 to 60 bales of hay on fire. Fire crews were apparently able to save some of the hay.  South winds up to 25 mph made the conditions a little more difficult. Firefighters planned  to stay at the scene until at least midnight, when  the winds were expected  to die down some. The Kearney Fire Department was assisted by fire crews from Gibbon and Pleasanton. No injuries were reported.

 

