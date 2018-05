CRETE, Neb. (AP) _ Firefighters have found the body of an 80-year-old woman inside her mobile home in southeast Nebraska.

Firetrucks were dispatched to a mobile home park in Crete early Monday morning to check reports about smoke coming from the home’s windows. The body of Jana Johnson was discovered inside.

Investigators think Johnson fell asleep while smoking, and a fire or heavy smoke resulted. An autopsy was ordered.