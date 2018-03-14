Firefighters summoned to Cozad house fire

Cozad, Neb. — Firefighters went to the scene of house fire at 1510 J Street in Cozad early Wednesday. Details as they become available. The State Fire Marshal was summoned to determine the cause of the fire. It’s believed the house was unoccupied.
BREAKING NEWS
