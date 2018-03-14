class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297195 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY RRN | March 14, 2018
Firefighters summoned to Cozad house fire
Cozad, Neb. — Firefighters went to the scene of house fire at 1510 J Street in Cozad early Wednesday.  Details as they become available. The State Fire Marshal was summoned to determine the cause of the fire. It’s believed the house was unoccupied.

