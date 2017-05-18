First Iowa scholarship named for slain Omaha officer awarded

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation has awarded the first Kerrie Orozco Memorial Scholarship, named for Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco, who was killed in the line of duty two years ago.

The Daily Nonpareil reports the first $500 scholarship was awarded earlier this month to Emma Seilstad of Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.

The gift comes from money raised in the aftermath of Orozco’s death to start the scholarship through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.

Orozco grew up in Walnut, Iowa, and lived in Council Bluffs at the time of her death.

She was fatally wounded on May 20, 2015, when Marcus Wheeler opened fire on officers in Omaha who were trying to arrest him. Wheeler was killed when another officer returned fire.