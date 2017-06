OMAHA, Neb. — In remarks delivered at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Saturday, Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer declared her candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

Following her remarks in Omaha, Fischer will visit with Nebraskans during a state-wide tour with former governors Dave Heineman and Kay Orr, which will include stops in Grand Island, Scottsbluff, Kearney, and Lincoln.