Fischer Announces 2019 Nebraska Breakfast Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb) announced the 2019 Nebraska Breakfast schedule. The Nebraska Breakfast is a longstanding tradition where Nebraskans visiting Washington, D.C. are able to spend time with the entire Nebraska congressional delegation and hear the latest updates from their representatives on Capitol Hill.

“I’m looking forward to hosting this year’s Nebraska Breakfast and continuing this wonderful 76-year-old tradition. It’s always a joy welcoming fellow Nebraskans to our nation’s capital, listening to what’s on their minds, and updating them on our work in Congress to achieve great things for our state,” said Senator Fischer.

Started by Senator Hugh Butler in 1943, the Nebraska Breakfast is the longest running delegation meeting in the history of the United States Congress. Every year, a different member of the delegation hosts the event, which is held every Wednesday morning when both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives are in session.

To learn more and to RSVP.

2019 Nebraska Breakfast Schedule

February 6, 13, 27

March 6, 13, 27

April 3, 10

May 1, 8, 15, 22

June 5, 12, 19, 26

July 10, 17, 24

September 11, 18, 25