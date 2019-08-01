Fischer Announces $4 Million DOT Grant for North Platte Regional Airport

Washington, DC — U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, released the following statement announcing that North Platte Regional Airport has been awarded a $4.465 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT):

“Our regional airports in Nebraska keep our communities connected and improve the flow of commerce. The Department of Transportation awarding North Platte Regional Airport with this grant will benefit central Nebraska and our state as a whole. With this funding they can make several infrastructure improvements for safer travel.”

More on this DOT Grant:

North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field will receive $4.465 million, $2.076 million of which comes from discretionary funding. The grant will go to reconstructing 5,900 feet of the pavement and upgrading the lighting system on Taxiway C. It will also reconstruct the rotating beacon in need of replacement.

