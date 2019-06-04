Fischer Announces DOT Grants for Four Nebraska Airports 

Lincoln, Neb. – Mon., June 3, 2019 — U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, announced the following Nebraska airports are receiving Department of Transportation discretionary grants: Eppley Airfield in Omaha, McCook Regional Airport, Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island, and Norfolk Regional Airport.

“Our airports in Nebraska help ensure that families can travel safely and businesses can deliver their high-quality products to market. I’m happy to announce these grants are headed to Eppley Airfield and to regional airports in McCook, Grand Island, and Norfolk. These continued investments in our state’s infrastructure provide for major improvements and will make a big difference in our state’s future.”

Additional Information on the Department of Transportation Grants:

Eppley Airfield

Taxiway Rehabilitation

Grant Amount: $2,806,281.00

McCook Regional

Apron and Runway Rehabilitation

Grant Amount: $562,158.00

Central Nebraska Regional

Construction of Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Building

Grant Amount: $2,174,636.00

Norfolk Regional/Karl Stefan Memorial Field

Runway Rehabilitation

Grant Amount: $738,861.00

Earlier this month, Nebraska airports in Gordon, Red Cloud, and Thomas County, were awarded supplemental discretionary grants to support improvements and rehabilitation of the airports’ runways.