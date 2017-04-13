Fischer Announces Staff Local Office Hours For Dawson and Lincoln Counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced today that her staff will be holding local office hours in Dawson and Lincoln counties on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to meet personally with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.

Julie Brooker, Senator Fischer’s director of constituent services for central Nebraska, will be holding local office hours at the time and location below:

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Dawson County

Dawson County Courthouse

700 North Washington Street

County Commissioners Room

Lexington, NE 68850

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT

Lincoln County

Lincoln County Courthouse

301 North Jeffers Street

County Commissioners Room

North Platte, NE 69101

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT