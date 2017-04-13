Fischer Announces Staff Local Office Hours For Dawson and Lincoln Counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced today that her staff will be holding local office hours in Dawson and Lincoln counties on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to meet personally with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.
Julie Brooker, Senator Fischer’s director of constituent services for central Nebraska, will be holding local office hours at the time and location below:
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Dawson County
Dawson County Courthouse
700 North Washington Street
County Commissioners Room
Lexington, NE 68850
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT
Lincoln County
Lincoln County Courthouse
301 North Jeffers Street
County Commissioners Room
North Platte, NE 69101
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT