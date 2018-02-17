Fischer Bipartisan Legislation to Make Contacting Emergency Personnel Simpler and Easier Signed Into Law

In 2013, Kari Rene Hunt was murdered by her estranged husband in a hotel room; When Kari’s 9-year-old daughter tried to dial 9-1-1 for help she could not reach emergency personnel because she did not dial “9” to reach an outside line

Kari’s Law will require manufacturers of multi-line telephone systems to create systems that allow callers to reach 9-1-1 without a prefix or postfix

FREMONT, NE – U.S. Deb Fischer (R-NE) announced Friday that her bipartisan legislation to make contacting emergency personnel simpler and easier has been signed into law by President Donald Trump. In 2013, Kari Rene Hunt of Marshall, Texas, was murdered by her estranged husband in a hotel room. When Kari’s 9-year-old daughter tried to dial 9-1-1 for help, she could not reach emergency personnel because she did not dial “9” to reach an outside line. Kari’s Law will require the manufacturers of multi-line telephone systems (MLTS) to create systems that allow callers to reach 9-1-1 without dialing a prefix or postfix. The law will also require on-site notification to make it easier for first responders to locate 9-1-1 callers in large buildings.

“Since hearing the heartbreaking story of Kari Hunt’s death, Senator Klobuchar and I have been determined to help ensure Americans can directly access 911 during an emergency. I’m proud to see President Trump sign our bipartisan legislation into law today. A few precious seconds can save a life, and this bill will prevent tragedies like Kari’s from happening again,” Fischer said.

Kari’s Law builds on the progress of industry leaders like the American Hotel and Lodging Association to ensure that anyone dialing 9-1-1 on any phone can reach emergency personnel. It is another step forward in making sure dialing 9-1-1 to reach emergency personnel is as simple and easy as possible.