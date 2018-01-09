Fischer Joins Senate Agriculture Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced she is joining the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee.

“I’m excited to announce that I am now a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. For over 40 years, I’ve worked with agriculture and rural development organizations across the state of Nebraska. Agriculture is the backbone of Nebraska’s economy and it’s a big part of my own life. As a state senator in the Nebraska Legislature and as a U.S. Senator, common-sense agriculture policy has been a top priority for me, and I am honored that I now have an opportunity to be more involved at the federal level.

“This coming year is going to be critical as the 2014 farm bill expires and the committee works to write the next farm bill. Throughout this process, I’m going to continue traveling Nebraska, as I’ve done for the past five years, and listen to thoughts, suggestions, and concerns from our state’s many ag producers. At this important juncture, my priorities will be supporting an affordable and viable farm safety net, safeguarding crop insurance, and expanding trade opportunities for Nebraska producers and their families.

“In this new role, I look forward to working together with Nebraskans, Chairman Pat Roberts, and my colleagues on the Ag committee to advance the smart policies farmers and ranchers need to do their job of feeding our hungry world,” said Senator Fischer.

“I’m pleased Senator Fischer will be joining the Agriculture Committee. We have worked together on a number of successful legislative efforts on behalf of rural America. Given her firsthand experience in the agriculture industry, Senator Fischer will be a welcome addition to the Committee, just in time to represent Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers in Farm Bill negotiations. I have no doubt she will do a fine job,” said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (R-Kansas).

Since joining the U.S. Senate in 2013, Senator Fischer has secured a number of wins for Nebraska agriculture. Some of these accomplishments include:

Restoring fairness with a crop insurance fix: The five-year highway bill, which was signed into law in December 2015, reversed $3 billion in cuts to the crop insurance program that were initially included in the two-year budget agreement.

Negotiating a bipartisan compromise for on-farm fuel storage: TheWater Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act of 2016 included a bipartisan provision Fischer negotiated that modified costly EPA regulations that could have negatively affected agriculture producers with on-farm fuel storage.

Advancing a biotechnology labeling compromise: Fischer helped pass legislation that eliminated a patchwork of state-by-state laws, reduce costs, and provide certainty for Nebraska ag producers and food processors.

Fought for years to eliminate the harmful Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and draw attention to the negative effects this rule would have on all Nebraskans.

Brokered the first shipment of U.S. beef to Israel in over a decade: Senator Fischer worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on a historic agreement to lift the ban on U.S. beef imports to Israel. The first shipments to Israel came from the WR Reserve plant in Hastings, Nebraska.

Welcomed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to Cherry County, Nebraska: Fischer and Secretary Perdue led a roundtable discussion with Sandhills ranchers where they heard about the challenges these producers face as they work to feed the world.

In addition to the Senate Agriculture Committee, Fischer also serves on the following Senate committees: Armed Services Committee; Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; Committee on Environment and Public Works; Committee on Rules and Administration; and the Special Committee on Aging.