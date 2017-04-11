Fischer Office to Host Service Academy Day in Bellevue

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The office of U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), in conjunction with the office of Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), will host a “U.S. Military Academy Day” for high school and college students on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Bellevue University.
This event serves as a unique opportunity for students and their parents to learn more about the military and the nomination process for attending our nation’s service academies.
Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will be on hand to answer questions and provide information. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. CT. Students are invited to speak with academy representatives at that time. The official program starts at 10:00 a.m. and concludes at noon.
EVENT:
U.S. Military Academy Day
DATE:
Saturday, April 29, 2017
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT (Doors open at 9:30 a.m.)
LOCATION:
Bellevue University
John B. Muller Administrative Building
1000 Galvin Road South
Bellevue, NE 68005
WHO SHOULD ATTEND:
Any Nebraska high school or college student
interested in serving in the military
PROGRAM:
9:30 a.m. CHECK-IN/REGISTRATION
Military Representatives Available Before Formal Program
10:00 a.m. WELCOME
Roger Lempke, Senator Fischer’s Office
10:05 a.m. SERVICE ACADEMY NOMINATION PROCESS
Senator Fischer’s Office
10:25 a.m. CONGRESSIONAL APPLICATION PROCESS
Jim Kuester, Senator Sasse’s Office
10:35 a.m. U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY
Naval Academy Representative
10:50 a.m. U.S. COAST GUARD ACADEMY
Coast Guard Representative
11:05 a.m. BREAK
11:15 a.m. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY
Air Force Representative
11:30 a.m. U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
Merchant Marine Representative
11:45 a.m. U.S. MILITARY ACADEMY
Military Academy Representative
12:00 p.m. CLOSING REMARKS
Roger Lempke, Senator Fischer’s Office
Click here to view the official Academy Day flyer.