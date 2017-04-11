class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228122 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Fischer Office to Host Service Academy Day in Bellevue

BY Sen. Fischer's Office | April 11, 2017
Fischer Office to Host Service Academy Day in Bellevue

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The office of U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), in conjunction with the office of Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), will host a “U.S. Military Academy Day” for high school and college students on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Bellevue University.

This event serves as a unique opportunity for students and their parents to learn more about the military and the nomination process for attending our nation’s service academies.

Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will be on hand to answer questions and provide information. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. CT. Students are invited to speak with academy representatives at that time. The official program starts at 10:00 a.m. and concludes at noon.

EVENT:
U.S. Military Academy Day

DATE:
Saturday, April 29, 2017
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT (Doors open at 9:30 a.m.)

LOCATION:
Bellevue University
John B. Muller Administrative Building
1000 Galvin Road South
Bellevue, NE 68005

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:
Any Nebraska high school or college student
interested in serving in the military

PROGRAM:

9:30 a.m. CHECK-IN/REGISTRATION
Military Representatives Available Before Formal Program

10:00 a.m. WELCOME
Roger Lempke, Senator Fischer’s Office

10:05 a.m. SERVICE ACADEMY NOMINATION PROCESS
Senator Fischer’s Office

10:25 a.m. CONGRESSIONAL APPLICATION PROCESS
Jim Kuester, Senator Sasse’s Office

10:35 a.m. U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY
Naval Academy Representative

10:50 a.m. U.S. COAST GUARD ACADEMY
Coast Guard Representative

11:05 a.m. BREAK

11:15 a.m. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY
Air Force Representative

11:30 a.m. U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
Merchant Marine Representative

11:45 a.m. U.S. MILITARY ACADEMY
Military Academy Representative

12:00 p.m. CLOSING REMARKS
Roger Lempke, Senator Fischer’s Office

