Fischer, Smith Visit Central Nebraska Communities Affected by Flooding

Gibbon, Neb. – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Congressman Adrian Smith (Neb-03) visited the communities of Lexington, Kearney, and Gibbon to hear directly from Nebraskans about the impact of the most recent flooding.

“I was grateful to have the opportunity to visit Lexington, Kearney, and Gibbon today where I heard firsthand from people about the impact this most recent flooding is having on our families and communities. It’s been a tough year for Nebraskans, but we remain strong and resilient in the face of adversity. As the damage assessment continues, I will work with the Governor and our congressional delegation to secure resources and aid for recovery,” said Senator Fischer.

“The extent of the flooding is heartbreaking, but Nebraskans’ sense of community and willingness to help others is a bright spot during this difficult time. While the assessment of damage is ongoing, we must start on the road to recovery. Our delegation stands ready and will continue to work with the Governor to ensure Nebraska receives the assistance it needs,” said Congressman Smith.