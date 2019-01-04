Fischer Sworn in for Second Term in U.S. Senate

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-356990 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Chanse Jones Deputy Communications Director U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) | January 4, 2019
Courtesy/Office of Sen. Deb Fischer.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) was sworn in Thursday by Vice President Mike Pence to represent Nebraskans in the U.S. Senate for six more years. Senator Fischer was escorted by Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Sen. Fischer: “I am humbled and honored by the trust Nebraskans have placed in me. Working together, we have gotten a lot done, but there’s more work to do. Each and every day, I will continue to work hard to move policies forward that will make life better for the people of Nebraska.” 

