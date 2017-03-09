Fischer Welcomes USSYP Nebraska Delegates to the Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) Wednesday welcomed United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) delegates from Nebraska to the Senate. Jacob McNeill of Omaha and Matthew Fredricks of Alda visited with Senator Fischer at a special reception in honor of their selection to this prestigious program.

“I’m proud to welcome Jacob and Matthew to the Senate, and I congratulate them on their outstanding accomplishments. These young Nebraskans have a strong commitment to their schools and a passion for public service. I wish them well as they take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn more about public policy and American government. I know we will see great things from them in the future,” said Fischer.

Jacob McNeill, a senior at Elkhorn South High School, currently serves as the student council secretary and senior class vice president. He has shown a commitment to leadership through his roles as captain of the congressional debate team where he serves as a mentor to young debaters. Additionally, Jacob serves on both the Youth Advisory Councils for Senator Fischer and Mayor Jean Stothert. Looking ahead to college, Jacob plans to major in English in preparation for a law degree.

Matthew Fredricks, a student at Northwest High School, is currently serving as the Northwest Chapter president of Future Business Leaders of America. Matthew is involved with several organizations, including the Nebraska Equestrian Special Olympics and Nebraska’s Third District Youth Advisory Council. In college, he plans to focus on economics, finance, or political science.

McNeill and Fredricks join 100 students from across the country to learn more about the American political process in Washington. The program’s schedule includes visits with congressional leaders, cabinet members, officials representing the Departments of State and Defense, as well as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Each delegate will be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship provided by The Hearst Foundation.

Students selected for this program must be high school juniors or seniors who demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and a strong commitment to volunteer work. They must also rank academically in the top one percent in their state. For more information on this program, visit www.ussenateyouth.org.