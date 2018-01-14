Fisheries public informational meetings scheduled across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Anglers are encouraged to attend the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s fisheries public informational meetings this winter to offer input on the future of fisheries management in Nebraska.

The meetings will begin with an overview of the 2018 fishing forecast, an update on special projects, and a report of potential regulation changes. Staff then will receive feedback and answer questions.

All meetings will be held from 7-9 p.m., unless otherwise indicated. The meeting schedule is:

Jan. 29 – Kearney, Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

Jan. 30 – Alliance, Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave.

Feb. 5 – Norfolk, Northeast Community College, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.

Feb. 12 – Ord, Cobblestone Inn, 127 Trotter Ave.

Feb. 20 – McCook, Community Building, Red Willow County Fairgrounds, W. 5th Street

Feb. 20 – Lincoln, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., 6 to 8 p.m.

Feb. 22 – Omaha, Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District, 8901 S. 154th St.