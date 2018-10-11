Five Juveniles Apprehended Following Pursuit in Lancaster County

OCTOBER 11, 2018 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), with assistance from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Police Department, have apprehended five juveniles who were involved in a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, October 10.

The pursuit began at approximately 1:55 p.m. when the Lincoln Police Department informed NSP of a suspected stolen 2018 Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound on I-80. A State Trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop. A pursuit was initiated near mile marker 416. The vehicle exited I-80 at mile marker 420 and turned southbound on Highway 63 before turning westbound on Church Road toward Greenwood.

At Greenwood, the Sentra turned westbound onto Highway 6 and continued at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, speeds reached 107 miles per hour.

Spike strips were successfully deployed by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies bringing the vehicle to a stop near Waverly. All five occupants fled on foot, but were all taken into custody by multiple agencies on scene.

The driver, a 15-year-old male, was cited for felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving. He was lodged at the Youth Attention Center. The other four juveniles were released to their parents. The Lincoln Police Department is continuing an investigation into the stolen vehicle.