Five killed in Morrill County crash

Authorities say five people died as the result of a two-vehicle accident north of Bridgeport Sunday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol says at approximately 6 p.m., near the junction of Highway 385 and L62A, a northbound 2015 Ford Expedition lost control, hydroplaned, and spun into the southbound lane of Highway 385. The vehicle was then struck in the rear by a southbound truck tractor-semi trailer.

All five occupants of the Expedition were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was 30-year-old Amy Rednest of Alliance, with passengers 31-year-old Vanessa Gomez,14-year-old Nevaeh Montoya, both of Westminster, Colorado, and 13-year-old Emma Reza and 9-year-old Falicia Reza, both of Alliance.

All were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi, 61-year-old Brian Schmer of Hudson, Colorado was transported to Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol, Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, and Bridgeport Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.