Five Submit their Names for County Judge in the Eighth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Michael S. Borders, Broken Bow; Kale B. Burdick, Lincoln; Brent M. Kelly, O’Neill; Martin V. Klein, Petersburg; and Timothy P. Matas, Columbus, have submitted applications for appointment as County Judge in the 8th Judicial District consisting of Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Keya Paha, Loup, Rock, Sherman, Valley, and Wheeler counties.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is O’Neill, Holt County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Alan L. Brodbeck.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held at the Holt County Courthouse, 204 North 4th Street, District Court Courtroom, in O’Neill, Nebraska, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

The Commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-eighth-district-county/district-court.

https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-eighth-district-county/district-court.

