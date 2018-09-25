class="post-template-default single single-post postid-337360 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Five Submit their Names for District Judge in the 11th Judicial District

BY Nebraska Judicial Branch | September 25, 2018
LINCOLN – Michael L. Nozicka, Michael E. Piccolo, Tanya K. Roberts-Connick, all of North Platte; Felicia K. Fair, Ogallala; and Joel B. Jay, Chappell, have submitted applications for appointment as District Judge in the 11th Judicial District consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Donald E. Rowlands.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the Lincoln County Courthouse, Courtroom #1, 301 N. Jeffers Street, North Platte, Nebraska, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. The Commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.

A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-eleventh-district-county/district-court.

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call (402) 471-3730.  For persons with hearing impairments, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.

 

