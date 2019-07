LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who passed away. Justice Stevens served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1975 to 2010.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday only, the day of his interment. The President’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.