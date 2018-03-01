Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Rev. Billy Graham

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Friday, March 2nd in honor of Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away on February 21, 2018 at age 99.

“Billy Graham’s life and work reflected the love, charity, and compassion of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Through his ministry, Reverend Graham touched the lives of countless Americans across our country and people around the world. From presidential counselor to revival preacher, he moved the hearts and minds of millions as he shared the Word of God. May God bless and comfort the Graham family as they celebrate a life well lived and the passing of a true servant leader.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 2nd. The President’s proclamation can be found here.