class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331790 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor U.S. Senator John McCain | KRVN Radio

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor U.S. Senator John McCain

BY Office of Governor Pete Ricketts | August 28, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor U.S. Senator John McCain

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Senator John McCain, who passed away at the age of 81.

Earlier, Governor Ricketts issued a statement following Senator McCain’s passing:

“Our country has lost a great patriot who dedicated his life to serving our country in our military and then in the U.S. Senate.  Our prayers and condolences are with the McCain family.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on his day of interment.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments